Baakiyalakshmi Update: Gopi Reacts To Iniya’s Question On Splitting With Baakiya

Tamil television series Baakiyalakshmi premiered on July 27, 2020, on Vijay TV and it has become a favourite of the viewers. The show airs on Vijay TV at 8.30pm from Monday to Saturday. However, Disney Plus Hotstar subscribers can watch the show as early as 6pm.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of the family drama has been creating a buzz on the internet. Amrita and her father-in-law go to the shop to buy groceries and there a few miscreants tease and harass Amrita. Angered by this, Amrita’s father-in-law confronts them. In response, one of the miscreants grabs his hand, twists it and pins him down to the ground.

Then Baakiya, Gopi and Iniya go to school to enroll Iniya in class XI. There Baakiya asks Iniya’s friends what group they are opting for. Pakiya asks what it means to take a science group and study medicine. Iniya says that she is tired of not being able to read to become a doctor. She scolds her mother for not knowing what to say and tells Gopi that she is the right person to fight.

Advertisement

After paying the fees, Iniya asks Gopi for a treat and following this Gopi and Baakiya go to a hotel without Iniya. Then Iniya follows them and complains about her mother to Gopi for leaving her behind. Gopi responds vaguely to Iniya’s question whether he likes her mother or not.

On the other hand, when Amrita comes home and tells her mother-in-law what happened at the market. Amrita hides the incident from Ezhil. But when Ezhil realises that something is wrong he immediately comes to Amirtha’s house and finds out what happened in the market. The episode ends with Ezhil leaving for the market to teach the goons a lesson.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.