Baal Shiv Actor Krrip Kapur Suri aka Andhak on Popularity of Mythological Villains

Actor Krrip Kapur Suri has played the formidable and despised character of Duryodhan in RadhaKrishn for which he received praise from the fans. Now, he will be portraying another dark character in the upcoming mythological show Baal Shiv, that of demon Andhak, who wanted to marry his own mother Parvati and wages war with Lord Shiva.

Talking about his character Andhak at a recent press meet, Krrip said, “He is such a ferocious character that he fell in love with his own mother. I have never seen such a character who fought with his own father for the sake of marrying his mother and for that Andhak goes to Kailash. There are many layers to this character. He is very angry and cruel and I hope people will like him."

About the popularity of mythological villains, Krrip shared, “When we talk of a negative character, there are no boundaries to them as such. They have no limitations. They are mad and their thought can take them anywhere and compel them to do anything. If you can understand such a character, one can achieve anything. We have read about mytho villains but we have not seen them on the screen. This lends newness to the role and it can be taken to any level. If an actor brings a new style to his/her character, it will certainly be a hit."

Baal Shiv will be premiering on &TV on Monday August 31 at 8 PM. It will play through the week days.

