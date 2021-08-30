Baal Shiv Actors on Sporting Elaborate Looks for Mythological Characters

Mythological TV shows are a sure shot success formula in India if done correctly. With &TV’s Baal Shiv, the viewers will get a chance to see the untold story of the child avatar of Lord Shiva and the loving bond with Mahasati Anusuya, his mother. During a recent press event, the cast of Baal Shiv, actors Aan Tiwari (Baal Shiva), Mouli Ganguly (Anusuya), Siddharth Arora (Lord Shiva), Shivya Pathania (Parvati), Krrip Kapur Suri (Andhak), Dakssh Ajit Singh (Indra), Anjita Poonia (Indrani) and Praneet Bhatt (Narad) talked abut the newness in their show and what to expect from it.

Since a mytho story requires an elaborate get-up for both female and male actors to look the part from a certain period, News18 asked them about the difficulties they are faced with during shoot with wigs, heavy jewellery and makeup, costumes, crowns and other props. Interestingly, only male actors spoke on this topic and women concurred.

Krrip, who has played the role of Duryodhan in RadhaKrishn earlier, said, “It is very difficult. I have already surrendered. I am amazed to see how they carry all the heavy jewellery and say dialogues with effortless ease. I have respect for all the women who play mytho characters. I even tried all the jewellery, the crown and costumes and realised over a period of time that it is very difficult. All my respect is for the women. It is not easy."

Praneet, who is most famous for playing Shakuni in Mahabharat, added, “A woman is said to be manifestation of power. I believe that is true when it comes to dressing up and stay in the get up all day long."

Siddharth Arora, who is playing the elder version of Lord Shiva in Baal Shiv, said further, “It is a part of multi tasking and women are great multi taskers. No one can do better than what they (female actors) are doing. We need to learn from them and complain less."

Dakssh, who plays Indra and will be sporting jewellery and crown as part of his look, jokingly said, “It feels so good in that get up that I took it off after 15 minutes."

Shivya, who plays Goddess Parvati in Baal Shiv, shared that she loved to dress up for the role and it takes nearly 1.5 hours to 2 hours to get the look right.

Baal Shiv is premiering on August 31, at 8pm and will air every Monday to Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here