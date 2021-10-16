‘Baap of All Talk Shows’: Balakrishna to Make Digital Debut with 'Unstoppable'

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is lovingly called Balayya, is all set to make his digital debut with celebrity talk show “Unstoppable". The show will premiere on Telugu streaming service Aha Video from November 4. The makers of the show hosted a launch event for “Unstoppable" on Friday, highlighting the grand entry of Balakrishna, who exhibited his dancing skills to the show’s theme song. “Unstoppable" will see some of the biggest film stars opening up and narrating their life stories to Balakrishna.

Calling Balakrishna the “box office ruler” and “man of the masses”, Aha Video, in a teaser, said they are bringing the “baap of all talk shows” to the fans. Film producer Allu Aravind, who is the co-owner of the Telugu streaming service, said that he chose Balakrishna for the celebrity talk show because of his ability to exhibit real emotions, reported Telugu 360. Aravind also extended his best wishes to Balakrishna for his upcoming action flick Akhanda, which will be released next year.

Aha lo kaludhaam ani mana balayya garu annarante history repeat avvatam khayam!🔥#UnstoppableWithNBK#NBKonAHA. pic.twitter.com/8fqiqLnMYV— ahavideoIN (@ahavideoIN) October 14, 2021

The 61-year-old actor, during the launch event, praised Aravind for his efforts in the progress of Aha. Balakrishna also noted the previous associations between his father N.T. Rama Rao and Aravind’s father Allu Ramalingaih.

Aha was launched in January 2020 and the subscription-based service has already accumulated 1.5 million subscribers in such a short time. The streaming service also bagged the digital rights of the recently released “Love Story" after the movie’s exclusive theatrical run. Aha also got a boost after acquiring Ravi Teja-starrer Krack, which is one of the few pandemic hits.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna is coming with the action drama, Akhanda, next year. The Boyapati Srinu directorial will feature Pragya Jaiswal opposite the veteran actor, with Srikanth also playing a key role. Balakrishna’s last outing Ruler in 2019 failed to deliver on the expectations and bombed at the box office.

