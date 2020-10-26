Baap Pe Mat Jaa: Jaan Kumar Sanu Warns Rahul Vaidya as He Sparks Nepotism Debate in Bigg Boss 14

The word ‘nepotism’ has been a part of a lot of debates and one can imagine the level of drama that can happen when people in the Bigg Boss house — the house of many controversies — talk about it.

The latest promo shared by Colors TV on their Instagram handle gives us a peek into tonight’s episode and it does not look pretty. It is apparent that the house members have assembled for nomination as the promo starts with singer Rahul Vaidya, standing in the lawn, saying that he would like to nominate Jaan and that he hates nepotism. Take a look at it here:

We can see that an argument starts between the two where Jaan says that he is fortunate to be the son of Kumar Sanu to which Rahul says that he did not feel the need to have a famous father. After this argument, Jaan ends up improvising and repeating the famous 'baap pe mat jaa' line, originally said in the season 4 of Bigg Boss by Dolly Bindra to Manoj Tiwari.

Jaan Kumar Sanu, a Bigg Boss participant and also a singer, is the son of famous Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu. After his name was announced as a contestant of Bigg Boss, model Sofia Hayat had accused the show of promoting nepotism and had asked supporters of the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput — who she says died because of nepotism — to boycott the show.

Read: Sofia Hayat Says 'Boycott' Bigg Boss 14 for Sushant Singh Rajput, Accuses Show of Promoting Nepotism

Bigg Boss 14 started on October 3 with 11 contestants and three former Bigg Boss contestants — Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan — as ‘toofani seniors.’

Earlier in the show, Jaan had revealed that he was raised by his mother when his parents separated at the time when his mother was pregnant with Jaan and thus, since childhood, he has grown up around her.