'Baarish, Bhutta Aur Hum': Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat Are Out Camping to Enjoy the Monsoon Season

After being cooped up in our houses for so long, we are all itching to get outside and have some fun. Actor Pulkit Samrat must have felt the same way, for he has already fled to the hills. His thoughts are turning to camp, and he is not alone in his preparations. Pulkit is seen kneeling near his girlfriend, actress Kriti Kharbanda, in a video posted to his Instagram profile. The adorable pair is busy cooking corn on a small burner while enjoying the moment together.

Their faces, as well as their surroundings, are melting our hearts. We can see a tent and a river running through the hills behind them. Pulkit captioned his photo with “Camping vibes" and pink hearts. We are feeling the vibrations fairly strongly, and they are becoming tempting to us.

“Baarish, bhutta aur hum,” Kriti remarked on the post, followed by a red heart emoji. This couple’s fans were observed fawning over them. Kriti is wearing a white checkered blazer in the video, which she may have paired with shorts or a skirt. She finished her appearance with a pair of white shoes. Meanwhile, Pulkit was spotted dressed casually in a black t-shirt and jeans.

The actress recently starred in Netflix’s 14 Phere. Pulkit and Kriti were in the news for their suspected romance till they made it public in 2019. For moreover two years, the Fukrey star has been dating Kriti. The two went camping to spend some quality time together, and they loved the rain, grilled corn, and each other’s company.

Pulkit made his way up another slope a few weeks ago. All we saw in his photographs was greenery and a smiling Pulkit going up the earthen path. That was his method of sharing “Sunday vibes," as he put it in his caption.

When asked, Kriti told Indian Express about her wedding plans, “It’s a very personal decision, and I will leave it at the fact that when it happens, everyone will get to know about it.”

However, In an exclusive interview with Spotboye, Pulkit said about marriage to Kriti, “Not really. Right now, we’re both focused on work, and just work!”

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been going strong for a long time. Let us know what you think about their old school romance.

