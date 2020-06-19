Baat Kar Leta Yaar: Mahesh Shetty Grieves Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide with a Heartfelt Post

Mahesh Shetty is said to be one of the close friends of Sushant Singh Rajput. The duo worked together in the popular TV series Pavitra Rishta. After the news of Sushant's demise broke, Shetty had not spoken to the media and requested some privacy.

On Thursday, Shetty took to social media to share a monochrome picture with Sushant along with a heartfelt note. "It's a strange feeling, I have so much to say yet I'm speechless," wrote Shetty. Elaborating his bond with the late actor, he continued, "We hit off over our love for food and long walks in Film City and didn't realise when and how we became such an integral part of each other's lives. Both introverts, both amazingly old fashioned when it came to our friendship, both living in a private world of our own (sic)."

Sharing more about their bond and memories he concluded his heartfelt letter by writing, "how I wish you would have opened up your heart completely. You knew that Shetty hai and tere sath humesha rahega. Then why??? Baat kar leta yaar. How I really wish that call would have come through kamini. Life can never be the same. I know how much you loved the star. Dharti Maa Ki Kasam, I'll be looking out for you every night brother! (sic)"

Read Shetty's post here:

On the day of Sushant's demise, Shetty's team had released a statement saying that Shetty was grieving the loss of his “brother” and requested privacy for the time being.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

