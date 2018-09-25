English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Baazaar Trailer is Out and Saif Ali Khan Impresses as a Business Tycoon
Baazaar will mark late actor Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan’s Bollywood debut. It has been directed by Gauravv K Chawla.
Baazaar will mark late actor Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan’s Bollywood debut. It has been directed by Gauravv K Chawla.
Loading...
The trailer of Saif Ali Khan’s Baazaar has just dropped and it’s intriguing and edgy. In the film, Saif plays the role of a Gujarati business tycoon, Shakun Kothari, who can’t think of anything other than money. He only has two rules in life-- never lose money, and never forget the first rule.
Emotions don’t matter to him. In short, he only means business. Soon enough, we are introduced to Rizwan Ahmed, played by Rohan Vinod Mehra, who has come to Mumbai to work with Shakun so that one day he also could become a money magnate like him. Impressed by his dedication, Shakun hires him. And, we see a series of thrilling events unfold.
The nearly three-minute long trailer also features Radhika Apte and Chitrangaha Singh. By the looks of the trailer, it seems Chitrangada is playing Shakun’s love interest, while Radhika is one of his employees who doesn’t have noble intentions. Radhika and Saif recently appeared together in Netflix’s first Indian original series Sacred Games.
Watch the trailer here:
Baazaar will mark late actor Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan’s Bollywood debut. It has been directed by Gauravv K Chawla with a screenplay by Nikkhil Advani, Parveez Sheikh and Aseem Arora. It is scheduled to release on October 26 this year.
Emotions don’t matter to him. In short, he only means business. Soon enough, we are introduced to Rizwan Ahmed, played by Rohan Vinod Mehra, who has come to Mumbai to work with Shakun so that one day he also could become a money magnate like him. Impressed by his dedication, Shakun hires him. And, we see a series of thrilling events unfold.
The nearly three-minute long trailer also features Radhika Apte and Chitrangaha Singh. By the looks of the trailer, it seems Chitrangada is playing Shakun’s love interest, while Radhika is one of his employees who doesn’t have noble intentions. Radhika and Saif recently appeared together in Netflix’s first Indian original series Sacred Games.
Watch the trailer here:
Baazaar will mark late actor Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan’s Bollywood debut. It has been directed by Gauravv K Chawla with a screenplay by Nikkhil Advani, Parveez Sheikh and Aseem Arora. It is scheduled to release on October 26 this year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Launched in the U.S. for $5799, Continental 650 GT for $5999
- Baazaar Trailer is Out and Saif Ali Khan Impresses as a Business Tycoon
- Donald Trump’s New U.S. Presidential Limousine is Worth Rs 12 Crore, Spotted for the 1st Time – Video
- NASA's MAVEN Marks 4 Years in Mars Orbit With Selfie
- 'Not The Other Padukone': Deepika Corrects Newspaper Headline On Younger Sister Anisha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...