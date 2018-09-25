Baazaar Trailer is Out and Saif Ali Khan Impresses as a Business Tycoon

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan’s Baazaar has just dropped and it’s intriguing and edgy. In the film, Saif plays the role of a Gujarati business tycoon, Shakun Kothari, who can’t think of anything other than money. He only has two rules in life-- never lose money, and never forget the first rule.Emotions don’t matter to him. In short, he only means business. Soon enough, we are introduced to Rizwan Ahmed, played by Rohan Vinod Mehra, who has come to Mumbai to work with Shakun so that one day he also could become a money magnate like him. Impressed by his dedication, Shakun hires him. And, we see a series of thrilling events unfold.The nearly three-minute long trailer also features Radhika Apte and Chitrangaha Singh. By the looks of the trailer, it seems Chitrangada is playing Shakun’s love interest, while Radhika is one of his employees who doesn’t have noble intentions. Radhika and Saif recently appeared together in Netflix’s first Indian original series Sacred Games.Watch the trailer here:Baazaar will mark late actor Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan’s Bollywood debut. It has been directed by Gauravv K Chawla with a screenplay by Nikkhil Advani, Parveez Sheikh and Aseem Arora. It is scheduled to release on October 26 this year.