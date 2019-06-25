Baazigar to Don: When King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan Aced Negative Roles
Here is a list of movies where SRK excelled in a negative character, and made audience cried even as a villain.
Madhuri Dixit- Shah Rukh Khan: The pair has acted in six movies together, with Dil Toh Paagal Hai and Devdas being the most popular ones.
The ultimate Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has completed 27 years in Bollywood today. Shah Rukh Khan, who has acted in more than 80 films till today, has been known as the King of Romance. From his flawless chemistry with his actresses, to his dialogue delivery, Shah Rukh has won the audiences’ heart as the romantic hero in Bollywood. However, before he became Raj and Rahul, SRK was a dark prince of villainy.
From DDLJ to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shah Rukh has been hailed as the King of Romance in Bollywood. But, SRK started off his career in the negative lead, and successfully delivered the roles.
Here is a list of movies where SRK excelled in a negative character, and made audience cried even as a villain:
Baazigar: After making debut in 1992 with Deewana, Shah Rukh Khan took a major risk by doing a negative role in Abbas Mustan’s 1993-thriller Baazigar. He played the role of Ajay Sharma, a young gentleman who is keen to take revenge from a person who has destroyed his family. It’s still hard for audience to forget that moment in the film when SRK pushes Shilpa Shetty from the terrace. His negative portrayal in Baazigar also made him the win his first Filmfare for Best Actor Award.
Darr: In the same year, SRK chose to do another negative character with Yash Chopra’s romantic thriller Darr. His style of saying I Love You K.K.K… Kiran! Gave nightmares to many girls. Despite having established actors like Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles, SRK stole all the limelight and become the star.
Anjaam: Shah Rukh Khan again decided to play the negative lead in 1994-released Anjaam, where he played a role of stalker-cum obsessed lover. Portraying the role of Vijay Agnihotri, a wealthy industrialist in the movie, SRK goes beyond all the limits to capture his lady love which was played by Madhuri Dixit. The movie bagged him Filmfare Best Actor in a Negative Role Award.
Duplicate: In 1998, Shah Rukh returned in a negative character with Mahesh Bhatt’s Duplicate. It was the first time when SRK did a double role: one as Bablu Chaudhary, a bubbly young man who was an aspiring chef, and another as Manu, Bablu’s lookalike who was a ruthless criminal and has escaped from jail to kill his partners.
Don: Farhan Akhtar-directed Don was the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s superhit film Don, released in 1978. The film went on to become a hit on box-office, as SRK returned to do a negative role after 8 years.
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- First Public Beta Versions of iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina Now Available: Here is How to Download Them
- The New Hilarious #HornChallenge That's Making TikTok Users Laugh Out Loud
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Parted Ways: Report
- Ford Endeavour Rolls Over as Hyundai Santro Crashes into the SUV - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s