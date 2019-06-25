Baazigar to Don: When King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan Aced Negative Roles

The ultimate Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has completed 27 years in Bollywood today. Shah Rukh Khan, who has acted in more than 80 films till today, has been known as the King of Romance. From his flawless chemistry with his actresses, to his dialogue delivery, Shah Rukh has won the audiences’ heart as the romantic hero in Bollywood. However, before he became Raj and Rahul, SRK was a dark prince of villainy.

From DDLJ to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shah Rukh has been hailed as the King of Romance in Bollywood. But, SRK started off his career in the negative lead, and successfully delivered the roles.

Here is a list of movies where SRK excelled in a negative character, and made audience cried even as a villain:

Baazigar: After making debut in 1992 with Deewana, Shah Rukh Khan took a major risk by doing a negative role in Abbas Mustan’s 1993-thriller Baazigar. He played the role of Ajay Sharma, a young gentleman who is keen to take revenge from a person who has destroyed his family. It’s still hard for audience to forget that moment in the film when SRK pushes Shilpa Shetty from the terrace. His negative portrayal in Baazigar also made him the win his first Filmfare for Best Actor Award.

Darr: In the same year, SRK chose to do another negative character with Yash Chopra’s romantic thriller Darr. His style of saying I Love You K.K.K… Kiran! Gave nightmares to many girls. Despite having established actors like Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles, SRK stole all the limelight and become the star.

Anjaam: Shah Rukh Khan again decided to play the negative lead in 1994-released Anjaam, where he played a role of stalker-cum obsessed lover. Portraying the role of Vijay Agnihotri, a wealthy industrialist in the movie, SRK goes beyond all the limits to capture his lady love which was played by Madhuri Dixit. The movie bagged him Filmfare Best Actor in a Negative Role Award.

Duplicate: In 1998, Shah Rukh returned in a negative character with Mahesh Bhatt’s Duplicate. It was the first time when SRK did a double role: one as Bablu Chaudhary, a bubbly young man who was an aspiring chef, and another as Manu, Bablu’s lookalike who was a ruthless criminal and has escaped from jail to kill his partners.

Don: Farhan Akhtar-directed Don was the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s superhit film Don, released in 1978. The film went on to become a hit on box-office, as SRK returned to do a negative role after 8 years.