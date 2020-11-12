Baazigar Turns 27: Shilpa Shetty Recollects Memories of Shooting First Song of Her Life with Shah Rukh Khan

On this day, 27 years ago, Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Baazigar was released. The successful film marked the debut of actress Shilpa. Today, on the 27th anniversary of the film, the actress took a trip down memory lane. She celebrated the day by sharing a video of her interview on social media.

In the video, Shilpa reveals to Bollywood Hungama her experience of shooting the first song ever in her life. She said that it was 5 degree Celsius in Igatpuri where the unit of the film was filming the popular romantic track, Ae Mere Humsafar. Shilpa mentioned that while her co-star SRK was comfortable wearing jacket and thermals, she was freezing as she was supposed to perform in a thin saree.

The 45-year-old fitness enthusiast also opened up on the first time she felt recognised. Shilpa was driving when a crazy fan jumped on the bonnet of her car, completely freaking her out. Since then, the actress is scared of driving and has been unable to do so till date.

While sharing the interview video, Shilpa wrote, “#27YearsOfBaazigar. It feels unreal... it’s been 27 years since Baazigar released, and I was welcomed by the fraternity & the audience with open arms. I have nothing but tremendous gratitude for all the love and support that you’ve sent my way every day. Thank you for being my strongest support all along. Congratulations, Team Baazigar. Thank you @jainrtn for believing in me constantly, ready for some more #Hungama Here’s to the next 27 #AbbasMustan @venusmovies @iamsrk @kajol @daliptahil @iam_johnylever #RakheeGulzar #SiddharthRay @anumalikmusic.”

The 1993 crime thriller was directed by Abbas–Mustan. It was the first film of the lead actor SRK as an anti-hero. The film revolves around the suspected death of one of the two sisters – Seema and Priya (played by Shilpa and Kajol). Seema loves Vicky (played by SRK) who murders her by pushing her off a building terrace. Seema’s sister Priya refuses to believe her sister committed suicide and wants to find the killer of her sister. She eventually meets Vicky who hides his real identity. The two fall in love but later, the truth about Vicky unfolds. Priya learns her father is the reason behind everything who eventually kills Vicky.

Baazigar earned Best Actor Male Filmfare Award for SRK and two Filmfare nominations for Shilpa.