Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Baba Jackson, Who Impressed Hrithik Roshan with His 'Airwalk', is Inspired by Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff took to his social media handle to acknowledge TikTok star Yuvraj Singh Parihar, popularly known as Baba Jackson, who became a sensation after Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan shared his dancing video on social media.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 2:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Baba Jackson, Who Impressed Hrithik Roshan with His 'Airwalk', is Inspired by Tiger Shroff
Baba Jackson (L), Tiger Shroff (R)

Hrithik Roshan is considered as one of the best dancers in Bollywood and an appreciation by the superstar is the wish of every dancer. Recently, Hrithik took to his Twitter and praised a dancer after watching the 'smoothest airwalk' that he witnessed. The dancer turned out to be TikTok star Yuvraj Singh Parihar, popularly known as Baba Jackson.

Read: Hrithik Roshan Shares Video of 'Smoothest Airwalker' He Has Ever Seen

Baba's dance moves also impressed Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and Remo D'Souza. Now, Tiger Shroff has also shared his admiration for Baba, saying that he has lot of respect for his dances moves. Tiger also thanked Baba for sharing that the Bollywood actor was one of his inspirations. In a video shared by Tiger on his Insta handle, Jackson can be heard saying, "My first inspiration was Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Then I followed Michael Jackson and also learnt from Prabhudeva and Hrithik Roshan."

Tiger also thanked Baba for the love and appreciation he showered on him.

baba

tiger

On the movies front, it was recently announced that Tiger is set to share the screen with his father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff for the first time in Baaghi 3.

In the third installment of action-drama, directed by Ahmed Khan, Jackie will play the on-screen father of Tiger and his co-star Riteish Deshmukh's characters. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Vijay Verma, Disha Patani and Ankita Lokhande, Baaghi 3 is scheduled to be released on March 6.

Read: Jackie Shroff to Team up with Son Tiger in Baaghi 3

(With inputs from Agencies)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram