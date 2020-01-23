Baba Jackson, Who Impressed Hrithik Roshan with His 'Airwalk', is Inspired by Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff took to his social media handle to acknowledge TikTok star Yuvraj Singh Parihar, popularly known as Baba Jackson, who became a sensation after Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan shared his dancing video on social media.
Baba Jackson (L), Tiger Shroff (R)
Hrithik Roshan is considered as one of the best dancers in Bollywood and an appreciation by the superstar is the wish of every dancer. Recently, Hrithik took to his Twitter and praised a dancer after watching the 'smoothest airwalk' that he witnessed. The dancer turned out to be TikTok star Yuvraj Singh Parihar, popularly known as Baba Jackson.
Read: Hrithik Roshan Shares Video of 'Smoothest Airwalker' He Has Ever Seen
Baba's dance moves also impressed Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and Remo D'Souza. Now, Tiger Shroff has also shared his admiration for Baba, saying that he has lot of respect for his dances moves. Tiger also thanked Baba for sharing that the Bollywood actor was one of his inspirations. In a video shared by Tiger on his Insta handle, Jackson can be heard saying, "My first inspiration was Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Then I followed Michael Jackson and also learnt from Prabhudeva and Hrithik Roshan."
Tiger also thanked Baba for the love and appreciation he showered on him.
On the movies front, it was recently announced that Tiger is set to share the screen with his father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff for the first time in Baaghi 3.
In the third installment of action-drama, directed by Ahmed Khan, Jackie will play the on-screen father of Tiger and his co-star Riteish Deshmukh's characters. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Vijay Verma, Disha Patani and Ankita Lokhande, Baaghi 3 is scheduled to be released on March 6.
Read: Jackie Shroff to Team up with Son Tiger in Baaghi 3
(With inputs from Agencies)
