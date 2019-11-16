Baba Sehgal Asks for Free VIP Ticket for Katy Perry Concert in India with Special Video
Baba Sehgal recently, took to Instagram to welcome International pop sensation Katy Perry on her India visit.
Image courtesy: Katy Perry, Baba Sehgal/ Instagram
One of the earliest Hindi rappers, Harjeet Singh Sehgal, who is better known as his stage name Baba Sehgal, is known for his songs and unique style of rendition. The rapper, recently, took to Instagram to welcome International pop sensation Katy Perry on her India visit.
Sehgal, who is known for his distinctive lyrics, wrote the song in such a manner that it must echo with almost all Katy Perry fans in India.
Captioning the post as, "I love you @katyperry oye Very Very Error! Filename not specified.", Sehgal shared a video of a song, which had lyrics like “Tere Concert Diyan Ticketan Khasi Mehengi Mehengi Mehengi, Taste Tere Gaane Da Kudiye Tangy Tangy Tangy. Ek Paas Dila De Vip, Oye Oye Oye Oye Oye, Ek Paas Dila De Vip, Which I Will Carry Carry, I Love You, Katy Perry, Oye Very Very Very. (The tickets to your concert are extremely expensive, Give me a VIP pass I can carry to it, I love you Katy Perry...)."
The pop sensation Katy Perry, who is all set to go live for the first time at Mumbai on November 16, had during a press conference said she is looking forward to meeting and possibly work together with some people from Bollywood.
The singer had also said that she is excited to meet anyone interesting who wants to do a "compassionate artistic thing."
