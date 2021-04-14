Baba Sehgal's Father Dies After Battling Covid-19, Abhishek Bachchan Sends Prayers

Rapper-singer Baba Sehgal’s father has passed away due to COVID-19 infection. The tragic news was shared by Sehgal on social media with a heartwarming photo with his father. In the selfie, tweeted by Sehgal with his father from their better days, he could be seen wearing a red t-shirt while his father can be seen donning a red turban. In his caption for the picture, the desi rapper informed the heart-breaking news to fans and family and requested them to remember his father in their prayers.

Dad left us today earlier morning.. Warrier the whole life but lost to Covid. Please keep him in your prayers. Stay Safe and Blessed 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/haoNr3sSbp— Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) April 13, 2021

Several celebrities including actor Abhishek Bachchan, Vir Das and photographer Atul Kasbekar offered their condolences to Sehgal.

Meanwhile, in a separate post on Instagram, the desi rapper shared his memory with his father in multiple pictures and videos. One of the videos shared by Sehgal featured his dad’s cute reaction to his changed voice due to Instagram filter use.

Sehgal kickstarted his career with Indi pop albums in the 1990s. His songs include various hits such as Thanda Thanda Pani, Manjula and Dil Dhadke. He is often credited with introducing rapping for the first time in Indian music culture. His album Thanda Thanda Paniwas India’s first successful rap album and sold over a million copies.In recent years, Sehgal has released many comic singles on YouTube that have gone viral on the internet. This includes many songs like Aloo Ka Paratha, Beyonce Ka BP High Hai, Pushpa I Hate Tears and Going To The Gym among others.The rapper has also had a stint with acting and featured in Bollywood films like My Friends Ganesha 3, Bank Chor and 13B. As a playback singer, Sehgal has also sung in many south Indian films in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.Bengali film Khiladi, released in 2013, alsohad a song Heartbeatwhich was sung by Sehgal and Saberi Bhattacharya.The rapper also featured in the first season of popular reality show Bigg Boss, which was then hostel by actor Arshad Warsi.

