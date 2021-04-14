Baba Sehgal's Father Dies After Battling Covid-19, Abhishek Bachchan Sends Prayers

Rapper-singer Baba Sehgal’s father has passed away due to COVID-19 infection. The tragic news was shared by Sehgal on social media with a heartwarming photo with his father. In the selfie, tweeted by Sehgal with his father from their better days, he could be seen wearing a red t-shirt while his father can be seen donning a red turban. In his caption for the picture, the desi rapper informed the heart-breaking news to fans and family and requested them to remember his father in their prayers.
Dad left us today earlier morning.. Warrier the whole life but lost to Covid. Please keep him in your prayers. Stay Safe and Blessed 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/haoNr3sSbp— Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) April 13, 2021
Several celebrities including actor Abhishek Bachchan, Vir Das and photographer Atul Kasbekar offered their condolences to Sehgal.
Meanwhile, in a separate post on Instagram, the desi rapper shared his memory with his father in multiple pictures and videos. One of the videos shared by Sehgal featured his dad’s cute reaction to his changed voice due to Instagram filter use.
