Babe, I'm With You, Tells Asim To Himanshi After She Tweeted 'Nobody Wanna See Us Together'

A day after Himanshi Khurana posted a cryptic tweet, which left her fans wondering if she and Asim Riaz have broken up, the Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up has cleared the air once and for all.

In her tweet, Himanshi wrote, "Nobody wanna see us together." Her tweet was accompanied by a broken heart emoji, leaving #Asimansh, as Asim and Himanshi are fondly called, fans upset.

However, Asim has assured fans everything is fine between them. He reacted to the tweet, saying that no matter what he will always stand by Himanshi.

He wrote, “BABE I AM WITH YOU NO MATTER WHAT THEY SAY OR DO!!!”

@realhimanshi BABE I AM WITH YOU NO MATTER WHAT THEY SAY OR DO.!!! — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) April 7, 2020

Asim and Himanshi met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

Himanshi was in a 9-year-old relationship with beau Chow. She revealed it before entering the house. Host Salman Khan informed Asim that Himanshi’s boyfriend called their engagement off after what the latter saw their proximity on the show. Salman even told Asim that Himanshi is his responsibility now and he should promise to take care of her.

The two recently worked together in a music video called Kalla Sohna. The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar.