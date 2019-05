Babies are Expensive! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Childcare Bill Runs in Millions

Kim Kardashian and Kanya West’s childcare bills are topping a million pounds a year! According to a report published in Metro UK , the Keeping up with the Kardashians star has a number of ‘child supervisors’ on employment to look after her brood.Kim and Kanye are parents to four children – five-year-old North, three-year-old Saint, one-year-old Chicago and the newest arrival Psalm West.According to sources close to the reality star, the growing family's childcare costs are rising, revealed Radar Online, adding that the source has told them that what is costing them the highest by far are the nannies."They have teams of staff on call 24/7, and when they’re away they take a nanny with them to help out if they’re too busy,” the source added according to the report.Reports say that the costs have escalated to £100,000 per month and when their "army of assistants, along with personal trainers, chefs and stylists," are added into the mix, the cost of running the Kardashian household runs into the millions.Nanny bills for the stars’ children are reportedly topping a million pounds a year, with the insider claiming that it costs them anything from $50-100k in monthly bills.However, during an interaction with Wealth Simple, the 38-year-old reality star said that she is completely in control of their finances, adding, “I’m really on top of my financial situation. I do everything. I see everything, write every check, I’m on top of every last detail."Follow @News18Movies for more(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)