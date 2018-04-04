GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Babies' Day Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan Take Taimur and Inaaya For Fun Time at Amrita Arora's Residence

The mother-son duo was spotted walking hand-in-hand as they arrived at her best friend Amrita Arora's residence for a get-together.

News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2018, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Babies' Day Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan Take Taimur and Inaaya For Fun Time at Amrita Arora's Residence
The mother-son duo was spotted walking hand-in-hand as they arrived at her best friend Amrita Arora's residence for a get-together.
If viewers are fixated on mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, the fans are going head over heels for her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. The mother-son duo was spotted walking hand-in-hand as they arrived at her best friend Amrita Arora's residence for a get-together.

Taimur, who has already become paparazzi's favourite, was seen walking holding his mother's hand.

Untitled design (49)Image: Viral Bhayani

Soha Ali Khan was also present at the get-together with her little angel Inaaya Kemmu. In the photos that have now surfaced on the internet, Kareena was having a rather good time with the beautiful baby. She was seen making faces in an attempt to perhaps make the little one laugh.

Untitled design (48)Image: Yogen Shah

While both have carved a place of their own on social media, together the two make for a double delight. Just a while back Soha had shared a photo of the fabulous four and in no time, the photograph had gone viral.

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



Carpooling!

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on





Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Recommended For You