Babies' Day Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan Take Taimur and Inaaya For Fun Time at Amrita Arora's Residence

Image: Viral Bhayani

Image: Yogen Shah

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 23, 2018 at 6:59am PST

Carpooling! A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 23, 2018 at 7:04am PST

If viewers are fixated on mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, the fans are going head over heels for her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. The mother-son duo was spotted walking hand-in-hand as they arrived at her best friend Amrita Arora's residence for a get-together.Taimur, who has already become paparazzi's favourite, was seen walking holding his mother's hand.Soha Ali Khan was also present at the get-together with her little angel Inaaya Kemmu. In the photos that have now surfaced on the internet, Kareena was having a rather good time with the beautiful baby. She was seen making faces in an attempt to perhaps make the little one laugh.While both have carved a place of their own on social media, together the two make for a double delight. Just a while back Soha had shared a photo of the fabulous four and in no time, the photograph had gone viral.