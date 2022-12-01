Babil Khan Got ‘Scared’ After Baba Irrfan Khan’s Demise, Says ‘Protection That He Gave Me Was...'

Late actor Irrfan Khan is one the most celebrated stars in the industry. His filmography and antics left a mark in the hearts of his admirers. Irrfan’s son Babil is all set to follow in the footsteps of his father as his first Netflix film Qala is set to stream soon. Babil Khan surely misses his dad a lot and often shares his photos and videos on his Instagram handle. In his recent interview, the budding star opened up about life after his father, Irrfan Khan, passed away.

In a chat with PinkVilla, Babil opened up about the difficult time, after Irrfan’s demise and said, “It was difficult to accept myself and to be like yes to accept your flaws. And to understand that who you were when baba was there. The protection that baba gave me which was gone suddenly. I got really scared , very very scared and so that’s why it was extremely difficult.” Talking about his team, he praised them and said, “The love, concern, care we had for each other that’s what gave me strength. Because it made me feel like okay I am okay. You know I will be fine. Let me do a take.”

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. His last film was Angrezi Medium which also starred Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Speaking about the audition for Qala, Babil Khan said that he never had second thoughts about it and was ready for it. It was during the same time Irrfan Khan had passed away and he was broken and vulnerable but according to Babil, the production house made him feel safe.

Qala is directed by Anvita Dutt. It stars Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee and chronicles the complicated relationship between a singer and her mother against the backdrop of the 1940s Kolkata. In the film, Babil appears as Triptii’s rival. It’s produced by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz and will release on Netflix on December 1.

