Babil Khan is Planning to Follow Father Irrfan Khan’s Footsteps

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is planning to take the same direction as his father after completing his graduation as he stated while replying to one of his followers’ comment. He recently shared a picture of a book, which appears to be owned by his late father and wrote, “Up for lending.” The book is titled as Actors on Acting and has the signature of the late actor on its front page along with a note which reads, “In New York for The Name Sake.”

While the post has grabbed many attentions, a user asked Babil about his plans to get into films. To this, he interestingly replied that he is already into acting and hence the question should be when will he appear into films, adding that he is planning to do so after completing his graduation around May. Another user asked him whether he is planning for Indian cinema or Hollywood, to which Babil replied, “Indian.” This hints that the young man is all set to follow his dad’s footsteps.

Babil has been quite active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos of his Baba to keep his memories alive among fans. Recently, on Irrfan’s birthday on January 7, Babil penned an emotional note for his father as he shared a throwback video of the late actor. The video also features his mother Sutapa Sikdar and brother Ayaan.

Sharing the video, Babil mentioned that the late actor didn’t believe in celebrating birthdays and never encouraged anyone to remember his birthday as well, however, this year was different. A part of Babil’s post read, “This time I could not forget yours if I tried. It’s your birthday, Baba.”

The legendary actor passed away last year in April after fighting a long battle with cancer.