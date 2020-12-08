Babil Khan is Urging Irrfan Fans to Watch 'Piku'

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, took to his Instagram handle to share a special post for his father's film. He posted a still from Piku (2015), which starred his father, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. In the candid photo clicked on the film sets, Deepika and Irrfan are seen sharing smiles while they are having a conversation.

Irrfan and Deepika seem to be discussing something about the coins seen in their hands. Both the actors are wearing sun shades as they flash huge smiles. Deepika is dressed in a pink kurta paired with blue denims and a scarf to go along. Irrfan sports a casual look in a checkered shirt and trousers.

While sharing the photo on Instagram, Babil wrote in the caption, “Watch the film.”

Irrfan died at the age of 53 on April 29 this year while battling with colon infection. His demise was mourned by millions of fans and members of the film fraternity. Deepika, who was also taken aback by the unfortunate news, took to her social media days after Irrfan’s departure. May 8 also marked 5 years of Piku’s release. She shared a behind-the-scenes still from the film and penned a heartfelt poem for her late co-star.

Piku is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The comedy-drama film featured Deepika as the titular protagonist. Irrfan with Amitabh Bachchan, Moushumi Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta portrayed other important roles. The film was loosely based on the Bengali-language short film, Pikoo (1980) by Satyajit Ray. Piku emerged a commercial success and garnered critical praise upon release for the performances, humour and simplicity. Deepika won Filmfare Award for Best Actress, and Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with National Film Award for Best Actor and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for his performance in the movie.