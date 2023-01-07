Babil Khan Leaves Fans In Tears With Rare Pics of Irrfan on Birth Anniversary, Says He Misses His Laugh

Actor Babil Khan remembered Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary by sharing unseen pictures from his childhood. Irrfan passed away in April 2020 after battling a colon infection. The actor’s death left a massive void in the industry, with fans remembering the actor from time to time. Babil has also shared pictures of Irrfan on numerous occasions over the past three years.

On the late actor’s birth anniversary, Babil took to Instagram and shared pictures from the time Irrfan had just embraced fatherhood. The actor was seen sharing happy moments with Babil in these pictures. Sharing the pictures, Babil confessed he misses Irrfan.

“Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that’s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don’t think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here," the Qala actor wrote.

The post left fans emotional. Many took to the comments section to remember Irrfan. “Babil, I miss your baba so much. His immense talent and deep humanity changed my life for the better. Thank you and your ma for continuing to share dear Irrfan with us," a fan wrote. “Legends never die ❤️❤️❤️ he will always be fondly remembered by everyone. Happy birthday to him we miss you sir," added another.

“very happy birthday Irfan sir.Times have passed but it still feels he’s on a break and will come back anytime.

Thank you @babil.i.k for keeping him alive within us and giving us his glimpse," a third fan wrote.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Babil Khan opened up about coming to terms with Irrfan’s death. He said that on the day his father died, at first, he didn’t believe it. After a week, the young actor was shocked to learn that his father wouldn’t be coming back. It was after this realisation that Babil went into a bad spiral. He said, “I just locked myself in my room for one and a half months."

Babil Khan mentioned how difficult it was to deal with his father’s death. He revealed how Irrfan khan would be gone for a long shooting schedule and after his death, for some time Babil was under the impression that his father was on yet another schedule like that and would eventually return home. Slowly the actor came to the realisation that this time it was an indefinite shooting schedule and his father is not coming back. He felt as if he lost his best friend. But what kept on going in his memories with his father.

