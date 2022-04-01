Babil Khan Opens Up About How Sutapa Sikdar Had Sacrificed Her Career for Irrfan Khan

Babil Khan has been quite vocal about his loss ever since his father and one of the most remarkable actors of the country, Irrfan Khan, passed away in 2020. Through his social media posts, Babil has shared some intimate details and anecdotes defining his relationship with his father who died of neuroendocrine cancer on April 29, 2020. Now in his first interview, Babil, who is set to make his acting debut in Qala, told GQ India how his mother Sutapa Sikdar sacrificed her career for Irrfan.

The 23-year-old told GQ India that Sutapa, who is also an actor by profession, ­sacrificed her career to raise him and younger brother Ayaan, and make sure Irrfan’s work continued uninterrupted. Babil added, “And let me tell you, she’s a very ambitious woman. It takes a lot to put your ambitions aside for your partner, for your children. It must’ve killed her to do it and yet she did. Baba was Baba because Mumma was Mumma. He’d be nothing without her.”Babil said that he does not think Sutapa gets enough ­credit for her sacrifice, not even from her late husband. The upcoming actor said that it was only after his sickness that Irrfan acknowledged the scale of Sutapa’s contribution to his success.

Babil will soon be seen starring in the upcoming Netflix film Qala starring Tripti Dimri.Talking about how his family is dealing with the loss of Irrfan, Babil told GQ that he, Ayaan, and their mother ­Sutapa are still grieving. Babil added, “Grieving has a negative conno­tation, but it’s actually a beautiful exercise in ­celebrating someone’s life. I coexisted with him. He was my best friend. There was no parda. There are so many ­questions I have that I wish I had asked him earlier.”

Besides Qala, Babil will also be starring in The Railway Man which is based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. He also has Shoojit Sircar’s next in his lineup of films.

