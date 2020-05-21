Babil Khan Remembers Father Irrfan with a Throwback Pic

It’s been three weeks since we lost Bollywood’s beloved actor, Irrfan. However, his sons, Babil and Ayaan have kept their father alive in memories by sharing some priceless posts of Irrfan on social media.

Thursday, Babil posted a throwback pic of Irrfan. Babil posted five images in a series which captivates his father’s jovial personality. In the pictures, a hat-clad Irrfan is seen engaging with some school kids in a warm and friendly manner on a sunny day.

“I thought might as well. Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet,” wrote Babil.

Babil’s recent social media feed is all about Irrfan. Since his dad’s demise, the boy has been sharing rare glimpses of the actor which fans are tightly holding on to.

In an earlier post, Babil uploaded a black and white shot taken while the Angrezi Medium actor was playing with a cat at home.

Irrfan Khan, who passed away in Mumbai at the age of 53 while battling a colon infection. The actor, known for bringing gravitas to Bollywood and essaying the ordinary aam aadmi with panache, was ailing since 2018 when he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He was laid to rest at the Versova cemetery in the presence of his family and friends. Several celebrities including Vishal Bhardwaj, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma attended the last rites of the actor.

