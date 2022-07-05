Babil Khan Reminisces His Childhood Days With Late Father Irrfan Khan, See Latest Instagram Post

Babil Khan’s latest Instagram post is an ode to his father and late actor Irrfan Khan. On Monday, Babil posted some pictures from his childhood which also featured Irrfan. Giving his followers a glimpse of some precious father-son moments, Babil shared an emotional post for his father. In one of the pictures shared by him, Babil and Irrfan can be seen taking a walk on the beach.

In the following picture, the Lunchbox actor is seen holding young Babil. Sharing the pictures on the social media platform, Babil wrote, “You know I think my father was one of the best actors in the world but the truth is that he was an infinitely better father and a friend.” He added that at times he gets exhausted, and he cries. “With just the sheer agony of being born into a body or the suffering of living the illusion of ‘Self’ or ‘the individual’. We used to talk, you know? For hours, all-nighters in existential crisis management hahahaha. We live, we die, and secretly; deep in our souls, everybody is waiting for the end,” read the caption.

Followers and fellow celebrities have also reacted to the post. Casting director Shanoo Sharma commented, “Beautiful.” Designer Urvashi Kaur was all praise for Babil’s caption and wrote: “Gosh you are a poet . Beautiful.”

Actor Vipin Kumar Sharma also recalled an anecdote which featured Irrfan as he read Babil’s recent Instagram post. The Taare Zameen Par actor commented, “This picture reminds me of when I was visiting from Toronto. You and Irrfan sat on the Aksa beach for a long time. Iqbal was there too. We had a few beers and chatted for a long time.”

Irrfan passed away on April 29 in 2020 after battling cancer. Babil will soon be making his acting debut with Netflix film Qala. The movie will also star Tripti Dimri. He will also be starring in Yash Raj Films' upcoming multi-starrer The Railway Men.

