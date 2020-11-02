Babil Khan Reminisces Performing In front of Father Irrfan for the First Time, Fans Ask About His Debut

Babil Khan, the elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has once again shared never before seen picture of his father. On Sunday, Babil shared a photo from the day when Irrfan saw him performing on the stage.

On the image, we can see Irrfan standing in front of Babil, and the two seems to be engaged in some discussion. "Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage," Babil captioned the Instagram post.

Elated to see Irrfan, a fan commented on the picture, "Miss him," "Thank you for keeping him alive," another one wrote. Some also wished to see Babil making his acting debut. "Waiting for you to appear on screen," wrote one of the users another asked if he's appearing any movie.

A few days ago, on the actor's 6-month death anniversary, Babil had shared a throwback picture with Irrfan and had written: "2 man squad."

Some time back, he even shared a picture of Irrfan's grave, freshly coated with white paint.

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months. Babil and his mother Sutapa Sikdar keep sharing memories of Irrfan on social media. Irrfan's final film, "Angrezi Medium" released on March 14, and the comedy drama is incidentally Bollywood's last new release in the theatres.