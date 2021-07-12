Babil Khan Replies to Social Media User Who Questions His Religion

It was a grim year for the Indian film industry in 2020 as one of the finest artistic talents of the world, Irrfan Khan, passed away. Irrfan made his presence felt in 2003 with films like Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Haasil and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool among many others. It didn’t take much time for his talent to spread overseas and he appeared in a medley of international films like The Namesake, The Warrior, The Darjeeling Limited, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life Of Pi, Jurassic World, Puzzle, Inferno and New York, I Love You.

After impressing both national and international audiences, the late star managed to still experiment with projects like Qarib Qarib Singlle, Piku and Karwaan. He was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and Manu Rishi. The film was appreciated by both the audience and the critics and will always hold a special place in everyone’s hearts.

And now, following his father’s footsteps, Irrfan’s elder son Babil Khan is also going to make his debut. Babil is pretty active on social media and loves to share his thoughts on the platform. He loves to share his fond memories of his father and complements some great throwback pictures with poignant and thoughtful captions.

The upcoming actor was recently quizzed about his religion by an Instagram user, to which he replied that he doesn’t belong to any religion. He then went on to share the comment on Instagram Stories and said that he has read the Bible, Bhagavad Gita, Quran and is currently reading Guru Granth Sahib. He added that the way people help each other evolve is the basis of all religions.

Babil also shares his work updates; he will soon be seen in Anvita Dutt’s Netflix project Qala opposite Tripti Dimri. The project will be produced by Anushka Sharma under her production banner.

