Babil Khan Shares Irrfan Khan’s Rare Pics With Tom Hanks, Other Hollywood Stars: Insane Legacy to Live Up To

Irrfan’s son Babil Khan mined another series of priceless memories from the year 2016. The soon-to-be actor is known to treat fans with rare anecdotes from his late legendary father’s life. In his latest post on Instagram, Babil revisited some special moments from the sets of the film Inferno. The behind-the-scenes photos feature the members of the main cast including Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones and Sidse Babett Knudsen. The action mystery thriller directed by Ron Howard also starred Omar Sy, Ben Foster and Paul Ritter. Sharing the post, Babil wrote, ''I have an insane legacy to live up to."

In July, Babil announced the debut of Irrfan’s unreleased film, Dubai Return. Originally slated to release in 2005, the quirky comedy got delayed due to legal issues. Babil informed fans that the film will be available to be watched online on YouTube for free.

Babil will make his acting debut with Anvitaa Dutt's upcoming film Qala, produced by Anushka Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz. The film, also starring Tripti Dimri, is scheduled for an OTT release on Netflix.

Recently, Babil revealed in a social media post that he will drop out of college to pursue a career in acting. He bid farewell to his friends from the University of Westminster, where Babil was studying filmmaking. While dedicating a heartfelt post, he wrote, “Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now."

Later, he announced that despite having dropped out of college, he received his graduate degree. “Somehow I’ve managed to drop out and get my degree,” wrote Babil.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar will soon collaborate with Babil for a project. Backed by Ronnie Lahiri in association with Sheel Kumar's Rising Sun Films Production, the details of the project have not been disclosed yet.

