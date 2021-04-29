Babil Khan Shares Irrfan's Memories on His Death Anniversary

On the occasion of Irrfan’s first death anniversary, his elder son Babil took to social media to remember him.

Sharing a throwback picture in which Irrfan builds his own table, Babil wrote, “Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries) (sic)."

In another post, Babil shared Irrfan’s note dated June 25. It was the time when Irrfan was undergoing treatment in London.

Irrfan’s last film Song of the Scorpions will be releasing in cinemas as a tribute to the late actor.

