Babil Khan Shares Memories of Father Irrfan: Baba Wrote Notes on My Walls When I Left for London

Late actor Irrfan Khan often features in anecdotes and throwback posts on his son Babil's social media entries. Babil recently shared some priceless memories in his latest post. He shared a few images and in the first one, Babil is casually looking at the camera standing against a wall that has something scribbled on it. He revealed that the notes were written by his father who liked drawing on walls like a child.

Babil in his caption says, “When you zoom in to notice what’s written on the wall behind me, Baba wrote notes on my walls when I left for London, I guess he still liked drawing on the walls, I guess the child was still alive, which brings me great joy, and yes he spelt ‘opinion’ with an ‘E’, I am obviously biased here cause I think that’s kind of ducking awesome and also I spelt that with a ‘D’ on purpose before autocorrect decides that profane language must not be spoken”.

The second picture shared by Babil is a never-seen-before gem where he is seen in a happy moment with his father. It seems like Babil and Irrfan are engaged in a planting session together.

In the image, we also see that Babil has a poster from Irrfan’s 2001 feature film, The Warrior by British filmmaker Asif Kapadia. Babil in his post’s third upload has expressed his gratitude to Kapadia for bringing that film to life.

Irrfan plays Lafcadio, in the Hindi language film who is a warrior in Rajasthan on a quest to give up the sword. Kapadia had mentioned in his heartfelt tribute after Irrfan’s death that before casting in the film as the lead, the actor was considering giving up his acting career.

On April 29, 2020, Irrfan passed away at the age of 53 while battling a colon infection. The actor was ailing since 2018 when he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and their sons Babil and Ayaan.