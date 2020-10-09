Babil Khan Shares Picture of Irrfan Khan’s Grave as He Re-watches Film they Watched Together Three Years Ago

Ever since actor Irrfan Khan passed away, his son Babil Khan has been sharing some treasured pictures and memories with his late father.
In a recent Instagram post, he has shared a photograph of Irrfan’s grave that has been decked up with rose petals. Along with the image, he has shared a moment from his personal life, in which he revealed how he and his dad watched a film titled Stalker for his film essay around three years ago.
Babil then went on to say that he is re-watching the same film for his last dissertation. In a very heartfelt tone, he wrote, “Here's to watching 'Stalker' with you for my first film essay three years ago, I'm watching 'Stalker' now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here's to you, who never hardened, here's to your forgiving, sensitive soul.”
Take a look at Babil’s post:
“When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it’s tender and pliant, but when it’s dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death’s companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win.” - Tarkovsky . Here’s to watching ‘Stalker’ with you for my first film essay three years ago, I’m watching ‘Stalker’ now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here’s to you, who never hardened, here’s to your forgiving, sensitive soul.
Actors Ishaan Khatter, Radhika Madaan and Anup Soni have dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.
Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar also shared the same snap on her page. She captioned the photo with a poem by Nobel Prize winner Louise Gluck.
Check out her post here:
I'll tell you something: every day people are dying. And that's just the beginning. Every day, in funeral homes, new widows are born, new orphans. They sit with their hands folded, trying to decide about this new life. Then they're in the cemetery, some of them for the first time. They're frightened of crying, sometimes of not crying. Someone leans over, tells them what to do next, which might mean saying a few words, sometimes throwing dirt in the open grave. And after that, everyone goes back to the house, which is suddenly full of visitors. The widow sits on the couch, very stately, so people line up to approach her, sometimes take her hand, sometimes embrace her. She finds something to say to everbody, thanks them, thanks them for coming. In her heart, she wants them to go away. She wants to be back in the cemetery, back in the sickroom, the hospital. She knows it isn't possible. But it's her only hope, the wish to move backward. And just a little, not so far as the marriage, the first kiss. by #Louise Gluck#Nobelprize#celebratinglifeand death
Irrfan breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai on April 29 this year. The late actor had been battling neuroendocrine tumour for the last two years. He is survived by wife Sutapa, and sons – Babil and Ayaan.
His last film was Angrezi Medium which was released on March 13 this year. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the movie was made digitally available in less than a month on Disney+ Hotstar. The film was directed by Homi Adajania and also starred Radhika Madaan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in important roles.