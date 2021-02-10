Babil Khan Shares Pictures of Sutapa Sikdar’s Farmhouse, Check Out Here

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has shared several pictures of his mother, Sutapa Sikdar’s farmhouse. Taking to Instagram, Babil posted photographs sharing the ‘vibe’ of Sutapa’s farmhouse with his followers. Construction work seems to be happening at her beautiful place as we can see a worker giving final touches to the lovely home. Full of windows and glass doors, it looks like the holiday home is airy and full of light. Sutapa’s touch can be observed in the house which looks like a work of art.

The photographs have attracted the attention of celebrities from the Hindi film industry. Four More Shots Please famed Sayani Gupta commented 'wow’ on the pictures, while actor Karishma Lala Sharma posted ‘heart eyes’ emojis after seeing the pictures. Filmmaker Ashish R Mohan also called Sutapa’s farmhouse 'beautiful'.

Other followers of Babil also commented on the stunning pictures of the farmhouse. An Instagram user called it 'a paradise', while another one remembered Irrfan and said that the house reflects his taste.

Sutapa and Babil often remember Irrfan in their conversations. On January 22, a screening of Paan Singh Tomar took place at the International Film Festival of India. On this occasion, Sutapa, who is a Bollywood screenplay writer, had said that the film, which is about an athlete who became a rebel, was a perfect tribute to Irrfan. She added that although Irrfan’s finish line came soon, he played well.

In January 2021, Babil had revealed that he is planning to work in films after completing his graduation in May. He was replying to the comment of a follower on one his posts when he shared the development.

Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020, after suffering from neuroendocrine tumour for two years. The actor is known for his significant body of work. The actor who passed away at the age of 53 worked in both Hollywood and Bollywood films.