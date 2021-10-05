Babil Khan Shares Throwback Childhood Photo With Dad Irrfan Khan

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan often shares throwback photos of the actor on his social media handle. Recently, remembering his father, Babil shared a major throwback photo of him with his dad on Instagram .

In the shared photo, Babil as a child can be seen posing for an adorable picture with his late father and actor Irrfan Khan. The photo dates back to the year 2003 when Irrfan was shooting for his film Maqbool. The duo is looking straight at the camera. Irrfan wore a black shirt, while baby Babil is seen in a white outfit.

Babil captioned the photo as, "Maqbool ke bambi ke kisne haath dala?" The adorable photo received several reactions from friends and fans of the actor.

Commenting on the post, Indo-Persian film actress Toranj Kayvon wrote, “I see only magic in this frame (with two red heart emoji)." Film director Kushal Srivastava wrote, “Both have their look straight into the camera." Actor Rizwann Sikander commented, “The two legacies in the picture.”

Irrfan Khan passed away after fighting a two-year battle against cancer in April 2020. The actor’s fans are still missing the ace actor. Babil Khan and his mother Sutapa often share several unseen pictures on their social media, giving a glimpse of the private life of the late actor.

According to reports, Babil is set to enter the film industry and is making his acting debut with Netflix’s Qala opposite Tripti Dimri. The project is backed by actress Anushka Sharma. Besides this, Babil also has his second project in the pipeline even before the release of his first film. He will soon feature in Shoojit Sircar’s film.

