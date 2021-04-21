Babil Khan Shares Throwback Pic of Irrfan with Amitabh Bachchan from 'Piku' Shoot

Son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khanretrieved another gem from his archive of pictures on Tuesday, expressing his wish to make his father’s fans proud of him. In his latest Instagram post, Babil posted a picture from the sets of Piku that starred Irrfan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

In the photograph, Irrfan is seen hugging a happy Amitabh. Babil wrote in the caption, that he gets hurt easily and then he throws a tantrum and then he realises that his father’s fans are full of kindness and warmth. Hence, after deciding that he would not be posting any pictures or memories of his father, Babil was once again brought to share a memory after fans insisted.

Babil mentioned in his latest Instagram post that he would ignore the hate and one day, when he is capable, through infinite patience and hard work, he will make his father’s fans proud whom he loves dearly. In a side note, Babil also mentioned that he would love to workwith Big B one day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

On Monday, the starkid had posted a screenshot of his reply to a fan on his social media handle where he had explained why he had stopped sharing pictures of his father. Babil said that he loved sharing the pictures but then he started receiving messages where people accused him of using his father’s memories to promote himself.

He mentioned beinghurt by those accusations because his only reason to share those memories was to fill the void left by Irrfan’s demise. He also wrote that he does not need to gain clout by posting his father’s pictures because he is already his son. So when such remarks were made against him, Babil got confused and decided that he would take his time to process the situation.

Babil will soon be making his debut in Hindi cinema with Netflix movie Qala that is produced by Anushka Sharma and also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here