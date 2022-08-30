Babil Khan Talks About Dealing with Dad Irrfan Khan’s Loss, How He Got Qala

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, is all set to make his onscreen acting debut with the Netflix production Qala. The Anvitaa Dutt-helmed movie will also star actors Tripti Dimri of Bulbbul fame, acclaimed Bengali superstar Swastika Mukherjee, and Amit Sial in significant roles. Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise left the Bollywood film fraternity and the entire nation in shock. While dealing with such a massive personal loss, Babil came on board for the film. It is his first Bollywood project. Speaking at a recent press meeting by Netflix, Babil explained that he was “completely broken and vulnerable” at the time of his father’s death.

Babil revealed exactly how Qala came to him and how he was onboarded for the project, amidst a profoundly difficult time in his life. He explained that one of his friends was an Assistant to director Anvita Dutt and that before he had even read the script of Qala, he wanted to star in the movie. Babil mentioned that he never had second thoughts or guesses about the project and was entirely ready to audition for the part. He also emphasized the fact that the filmmakers were warm and welcoming to him and made him “feel safe” during an emotional time.

Speaking at the event, Director Anvitaa Dutt too was all praise for Babil and his acting abilities. She mentioned that Babil has an amazing screen presence and added that he was simply beautiful and incredible.

Dutt also mentioned Babil’s audition tape and said that she knew she wanted to cast Babil after the latter had finished reading two lines off his audition. She added, “It was the first time he was facing the camera and it could have been frightening. Babil was also coming from a sad place and yet kept his energy intact. He is truly a beautiful god’s child and has shined in the film.”

Recently, taking to Instagram, the young actor posted a look of himself in full Qala regalia and mentioned his gratefulness for the role. He wrote, “My entire journey as an actor, for better or for worse, will unfold in front of your eyes and I am the most gratefulestestest to have begun the first step in @anvita_dee ‘s embrace. Presenting Qala.”

