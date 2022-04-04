Babil Khan's Latest Pictures Remind Fans, Celebs of His Father Irrfan Khan

Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has shared three pictures on his Instagram handle with a note. Before we talk about Babil’s note, let’s underline the fact that the pictures reminded the fans of Irrfan Khan of their favourite actor and they got emotional.

In the first picture, Babil Khan, in a black suit, is sitting in a chair with his left hand resting on the wooden table and the right under his face.

With the picture, Babil wrote, “Some experiences forge themselves in your memory, even if through the most gentle force, you know that the moment is about to be a beautiful part of the rest of your life. The time I shared with @aktalkies for GQ’s interview section will be treasured in my soul for the rest of the time. An unforgettable evening with an unforgettable man.”

And along with this, he also shared the interview link in his bio. Seeing the photos, many celebrities and fans commented on the post and said that they got the impression of Irrfan Khan in these pictures.

Advertisement

One of the fans said, “Oh my God! You look so much like your dad! Smashing it.” Another said, “Totally looking like a legend like your father”, another one said “I saw Irrfan Sahib in you”, and “Every day you look like our dear Irrfan brother”. “You look like my favourite person, he’s not gone anywhere,” said another fan.

Babil also shares a lot of pictures with his father. Last, he dropped a beautiful picture of his parents. In the picture, Irrfan Khan is taking a selfie with his wife.

With the picture, Babil penned a beautiful note and said, “MY dreams are stirred in the smell of sands, after the last monsoon rain. I have kept my wounds open for you, for I am afraid that scars can lie and I sure have learnt to feign. Looking for a painting in the cigarette stains between your fingertips and memory in butane. You lit yourself on fire, you burned yourself away. Your ashes healed the soil, now in the wind, you play.”

Babil Khan is now all set to make his Bollywood debut in the movie Qala. The film is directed by Anvita Dutta and produced by Anushka Sharma and his brother Karnesh Sharma. Along with Babil Khan, Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Neer Rao will also be seen in the film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.