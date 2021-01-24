Babil on Taking Irrfan Khan's Legacy Forward: Don't Want to Do 100 Cr Film That Has No Artistic Value

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan recently hinted that he will follow in his father's footsteps after he graduates from film school this year. He took to social media to share a picture of the first page of the book Actors on Acting, which has been signed by Irrfan who wrote that he bought it in New York while filming Mira Nair's The Namesake (2006).

Babil’s fans flooded the comment section asking questions about his acting debut. One asked him about his plans to venture into the "field of acting", to which Babil replied, "I am already in the field of acting; when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers." Another question read: "Your plan for Indian cinema or Hollywood?" Babil wrote: "Indian."

Now, on the sidelines of IFFI 2021, Babil opened up about how he wants to take a step in the direction to become an actor. He said, "I have to do it the right way. I don't want to do a big movie in which I am dancing, it makes a 100 crore and has no artistic value. My intention is to take his (refers to his father Irrfan) legacy forward. Not to become a star. It has to be done in the right way."

Babil said that he would also want to pursue direction in films as well.

The 51st edition of IFFI paid homage to Irrfan, and the late actor's wife Sutapa Sikdar along with son Babil was present at the event. His movie Paan Singh Tomar was screened at the event.