MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Babita Phogat Slammed for Nizamuddin Tweet, Deepika Padukone Devours Ranveer Singh's Favourite Treat

Babita Phogat Slammed for Nizamuddin Tweet, Deepika Padukone Devours Ranveer Singh's Favourite Treat

Babita Phogat's recent tweet on the Nizamuddin incident has been heavily criticised. Deepika Padukone sneakily ate Ranveer Singh's favourite treat. More details in today's entertainment recap.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 8:43 PM IST
Share this:

Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Babita Phogat has been heavily criticised for allegedly communalising the Nizamuddin incident, amid spike in the coronavirus cases in the country. "At your place it might have spread through bats, in India it spread through illiterate pigs," Phogat tweeted alongside a hashtag #NizamuddinIdiots to her post.

Read: No One Knew You Before Aamir's Dangal: Babita Phogat Slammed For 'Communalising' Nizamuddin Meet

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have amused fans with another one of their candid moments on social media. Ranveer shared a picture of Deepika eating nutella, seemingly in the middle of the night. He also claimed that Deepika sneaked around behind his back and he 'caught her in the act.'

Read: When Deepika Padukone Sneaked Around the House and 'Devoured' Ranveer Singh's Favourite Food Item

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's marriage officially came to an end when they divorced last year. For a long time, Arbaaz and Malaika remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind their divorce. Malaika, who recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show, opened up about the entire thing.

Read: Malaika Arora Gets Candid About Her Divorce From Arbaaz Khan: Everyone Said Don't Do It

Salman Khan has reportedly deposited money into the accounts of his film Radhe's crew members, who were scheduled to work between March 26 to April 2. Film's makeup artiste Subhash Kapoor confirmed the same to SpotboyE. "What a great thing to do. I thank Salman sir from the bottom of my heart. Times are so tough," said the makeup artiste.

Read: Salman Khan's Radhe Crew Member Confirms Actor Deposited Money into Their Accounts Despite No Shoot

Panchayat, a web series created by TVF (The Viral Fever) which just dropped on Amazon Prime Video, is a detour to rustic simplicity from the urbane slickness of their previous shows like Four More Shots Please, Inside Edge or Made In Heaven. But this is no hinterland crime special like Mirzapur. In fact, far from it.

Read: Panchayat Review: Ensemble of Talented Actors Makes This Web Series a Delightful Watch

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,322

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,547

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    162

     

  • Total DEATHS

    62

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    810,160

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,098,201

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    228,893

     

  • Total DEATHS

    59,148

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres