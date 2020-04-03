Babita Phogat Slammed for Nizamuddin Tweet, Deepika Padukone Devours Ranveer Singh's Favourite Treat

Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Babita Phogat has been heavily criticised for allegedly communalising the Nizamuddin incident, amid spike in the coronavirus cases in the country. "At your place it might have spread through bats, in India it spread through illiterate pigs," Phogat tweeted alongside a hashtag #NizamuddinIdiots to her post.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have amused fans with another one of their candid moments on social media. Ranveer shared a picture of Deepika eating nutella, seemingly in the middle of the night. He also claimed that Deepika sneaked around behind his back and he 'caught her in the act.'

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's marriage officially came to an end when they divorced last year. For a long time, Arbaaz and Malaika remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind their divorce. Malaika, who recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show, opened up about the entire thing.

Salman Khan has reportedly deposited money into the accounts of his film Radhe's crew members, who were scheduled to work between March 26 to April 2. Film's makeup artiste Subhash Kapoor confirmed the same to SpotboyE. "What a great thing to do. I thank Salman sir from the bottom of my heart. Times are so tough," said the makeup artiste.

Panchayat, a web series created by TVF (The Viral Fever) which just dropped on Amazon Prime Video, is a detour to rustic simplicity from the urbane slickness of their previous shows like Four More Shots Please, Inside Edge or Made In Heaven. But this is no hinterland crime special like Mirzapur. In fact, far from it.

