Babli Bouncer: Tamannaah Bhatia Wraps Up the Madhur Bhandarkar Film, Calls It ‘Experience of A Lifetime’

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on Thursday wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Babli Bouncer. Sharing pictures and videos from the last day of the shoot on Instagram, Tamannaah thanked director Madhur Bhandarkar, the crew, and other contributors to the film. Terming Babli Bouncer an experience of a lifetime, Tammannah added that the film had everything for which an actor could go all the way and give their everything.

“For me, the most special thing while shooting for Babli Bouncer was that while we were busy shooting a film, we were also creating and living a parallel real life which was filled with goodness, positivity and people who were supportive and idealistic. This energy helped me translate my emotions on screen," the actor wrote in the caption shared on Instagram.Tamannaah called the film's director Madhur Bhandarkar one of the best filmmakers in the country and thanked him for ensuring the right kind of environment during the shoot. She added that Babli Bouncer is by far the “best piece of content” she has worked in.

Set in the real-life 'bouncer town' of Asola Fatehpur in Delhi, Bhandarkar's directorial features Tamannaah in the role of a female bouncer. Bhandarkar who is known for his films with female protagonists said that Babli Bouncer will be “a funny, heartfelt and hilarious tale” while announcing the project in February this year. Babli Bouncer is Bhandarkar's 15th film as a director.Bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer also features actors Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in key roles. The concept, story, and screenplay of Babli Bouncer have been developed by Amit Joshi, Aradhna Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Expected to hit the theatres in the latter half of 2022, Babli Bouncer will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.Meanwhile, Tamannaah will also be seen in projects like Gurthunda Seethakalam (Telugu), F3 (Telugu), Plan A Plan B (Hindi), and Yaar Dost in 2022.

