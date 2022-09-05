Babli Bouncer's Abhishek Bajaj on Boycott Trend: The Money Industry Earns Goes Into Economy, We Are Losing on That

Abhishek Bajaj is most popularly known for his roles in Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2 and Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Now the actor is all set to play a prominent role in Madhur Bhandarkar’s directorial Babli Bouncer where he would star opposite Tamannaah Bhatia. Joining the bandwagon of celebs and personalities who’ve spoken on the ongoing boycott trends against Bollywood, Abhishek chipped in with his views on the issue.

The actor revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times, “The whole trend about boycotting Bollywood is really sad. It is very regressive. Because of it there will be no trickle down effect in the economy, because the money the industry earns eventually goes into the economy. We are losing on that. I would rather say I urge people to come forward and to support the talent rather than boycotting.”

Abhishek further requested the audience to support new and upcoming actors and directors who are not backed by anyone in the industry. He expressed, “Support actors like us, directors and producers who are new, who want to prove their mettle. I really want the people to support them. Because we have no one, just the people. Only they can take us ahead”.

The actor also added, “I really urge people to support the talent, just like they are supporting good content. It will be a progressive way and it will help eventually in the longer run. When one points out, another points out, and it grows. I feel the audience wants to see new people coming up. They want to see new content, and new talent, I will say it might be their perception like this… Instead of the cancel culture, the hashtag should be — support the talent. That will benefit us, because in the end talent is what matters. If they support the talent, they will love to watch them and people will fall in love with Bollywood again,”

Babli Bouncer is filmed simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The movie is scheduled to release on a popular OTT platform on September 23.

