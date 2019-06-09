Take the pledge to vote

Babu I Have FOMO: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Can't Stop Missing Each Other

At a time when celebrity couples try to keep their relationship subtle on the Internet, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are breaking barriers going high with social media PDA.

June 9, 2019
Babu I Have FOMO: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Can't Stop Missing Each Other
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)
At a time when celebrity couples try to keep their relationship subtle on the Internet, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are breaking barriers and are going high with social media PDA. Be it putting out best husband/wife posts or sharing voguish red carpet appearances, the couple knows how to make their fans hashtag them as couple goals.

At present, the actor-musician duo is apart from one another as Priyanka has flown down to Mumbai to shoot the next schedule of her upcoming film The Sky is Pink, whereas, Nick is busy with his Chasing Happiness musical tour.

It’s only been a couple of days but the American singer is already missing her. In an Instagram story, Nick posted a message for her wife. The story featured a photo of the couple with "Missing you" written over it. Priyanka was quick to see the post. Soon after, she shared the story on her Instagram and wrote, "Babuuuu! I have so much FOMO! Miss u too," for Nick.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is having a "Chopra Fam Jam" ahead of her mother's birthday. On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to share pictures with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra and her brother Siddharth. "The Chopra FamJam ! Happy early birthday ma.. we love you!! @siddharthchopra89 #kunalbhogal @parineetichopra @madhumalati," she captioned the post.

The couple was last seen together at the premiere of Jonas Brothers' documentary Chasing Happiness, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now. The actress penned a sweet tribute to the 26-year-old American pop sensation, who became her husband this past December. She also shared a series of pictures of the couple from the premiere on her Instagram handle.

