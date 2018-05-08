English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding
Image: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani
In what comes as a good news for the members of Indian film industry and followers of Bollywood's beloved fashion icon Sonam Kapoor, the actor is now married to Anand Ahuja. After a divine white and gold mehendi ceremony last night, the wedding was held at her aunt Kavita Singh's heritage bungalow Rockdale in Bandra.
Among the several videos that are now surfacing on social media, the best one is perhaps where the newlywed Sonam receives her first marital advice minutes after her wedding. While tying the garland, Sonam's kaleeras got stuck in Anand's sherwani and while Sonam immediately said "Babu sorry", someone from behind told her to address Anand as "aap" and not "babu". And everyone around erupted in laughter.
The actor looked beautiful in an all-red traditional ensemble designed by Anuradha Vakil who has also made Kapoor's pastel Mehendi outfit. While many were expecting Sonam to ditch the traditional wedding attire and opt for something unconventional, the actor surprised everyone by choosing just the conventional getup and managed to leave everyone spellbound. The groom, a Delhi-based businessman, too looked dapper in a Raghavendra Rathore creation, a beige sherwani. He paired his sherwani with a beige and cream 'saafa' along with pearl and ruby strings.
