Babul Supriyo Reacts Sharply on Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul’s Likely Ouster from World Cup 2019
Singer Babul Supriyo says there is a “thick line” between reprimanding someone and destroying them.
A still of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul from their Koffee with Karan episode.
After BCCI’s showcase notice to the two cricketers to explain their behaviour on the show and Pandya’s public apology, speculations are rife that the two cricketers may not be allowed to play in the upcoming World Cup.
It is time the BCCI decides to take corrective steps for cricketers who talk rubbish on public platforms. Hardik Pandya was a disgrace to the cricket community the way he spoke on Koffeewith Karan show. He has insulted the women and also made a racist remark.— Ratnakar Shetty (@RatnakarShetty6) January 9, 2019
January 9, 2019
While some may think that their ouster may give the young sportsmen time to reflect and be more responsible in the future, singer Babul Supriyo is miffed at the probability of them not playing, thinking it too harsh a punishment.
Reacting sharply to the news, he took to Twitter on Sunday to express his stance on the issue. “With due & utter respect to Diana Edulji & her contribution to Indian cricket, May I say that her thinking has got ‘fossil’ to contemplate such extreme steps. What Hardik said is deplorable but there has to be some prudence in the way such senior minds handle the young ones,” he wrote.
1/2: With due & utter respect to Diana Edulji & her contribution to Indian cricket, May I say that her thinking has got ‘fossil’ to contemplate such extreme steps•What Hardik said is deplorable but their has to be some prudence in the way such senior minds handle the young ones pic.twitter.com/LEjMytoJsv— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 13, 2019
“There is ‘thick’ line between reprimanding someone and destroying them!! My plea to these seniors: please behave your ages gentlemen & ladies.. Rest my case @hardikpandya7 @klrahul11 @BCCI #CoffeeWithKaran #Seniors&Prudence #GuidanceWithoutCruelty,” he added in another tweet.
2/2:There is ‘Thick’ line between reprimanding someone and destroying them !! My plea to these seniors : please behave your ages gentlemen & ladies.. Rest my case @hardikpandya7 @klrahul11 @BCCI #CoffeeWithKaran #Seniors&Prudence #GuidanceWithoutCruelty pic.twitter.com/uF4BxMRQp3— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 13, 2019
A decision is yet to be arrived on the fate of the players.
