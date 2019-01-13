GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Babul Supriyo Reacts Sharply on Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul’s Likely Ouster from World Cup 2019

Singer Babul Supriyo says there is a “thick line” between reprimanding someone and destroying them.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
A still of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul from their Koffee with Karan episode.
The controversy surrounding cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul over their sexist, misogynistic comments on a recent episode of celeb chat show Koffee with Karan is only getting bigger with time.

After BCCI’s showcase notice to the two cricketers to explain their behaviour on the show and Pandya’s public apology, speculations are rife that the two cricketers may not be allowed to play in the upcoming World Cup.







While some may think that their ouster may give the young sportsmen time to reflect and be more responsible in the future, singer Babul Supriyo is miffed at the probability of them not playing, thinking it too harsh a punishment.

Reacting sharply to the news, he took to Twitter on Sunday to express his stance on the issue. “With due & utter respect to Diana Edulji & her contribution to Indian cricket, May I say that her thinking has got ‘fossil’ to contemplate such extreme steps. What Hardik said is deplorable but there has to be some prudence in the way such senior minds handle the young ones,” he wrote.




“There is ‘thick’ line between reprimanding someone and destroying them!! My plea to these seniors: please behave your ages gentlemen & ladies.. Rest my case ⁦@hardikpandya7⁩ ⁦@klrahul11⁩ ⁦@BCCI⁩ #CoffeeWithKaran #Seniors&Prudence #GuidanceWithoutCruelty,” he added in another tweet.




A decision is yet to be arrived on the fate of the players.

