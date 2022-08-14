Baby Driver Director Edgar Wright Praises Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR: 'Absolute Blast, So Entertaining'

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has taken Hollywood by storm. Several filmmakers from the West have been raving about Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer. From James Gunn to Russo Brothers, many directors praised the film. Adding another director to the list is Baby Driver helmer, Edgar Wright.

On Sunday morning, Wright took to Twitter and revealed he finally watched RRR on the big screen. He confessed he truly enjoyed the film. “Finally saw @RRRMovie on the big screen at the @BFI with a great crowd. What an absolute blast. So entertaining. The only film I have ever seen where the intermission card itself got a round of applause,” he tweeted.

The official RRR handle retweeted the post and wrote, “This is driving us crazy. We are elated to hear from you. Thank you so much @edgarwright !!”

This is driving us crazy. We are elated to hear from you Thank you so much @edgarwright !! https://t.co/TYTCEUw27i pic.twitter.com/llzaYckZqp — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 14, 2022

Grossing over Rs 223 crore worldwide, RRR now holds the record for the biggest first-day opening in Indian cinema and the legendary director broke his record set by Baahubali: The Conclusion, which minted Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day. RRR is the highest-grossing Indian film since the pandemic began and the third highest-grossing film overall.

The fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR — is set in the 1920s. Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also starred Alia Bhatt. This was the first Telugu film of her career. The film also had a cameo by Ajay Devgn. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus was produced by DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainments. The film had released in March this year.

In recent months, Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, and comic books Batman Beyond and Captain America writer Jackson Lanzing were among the many directors who praised the film.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here