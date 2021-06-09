Baby Naksh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Is Now a Handsome 16-Year-Old Lad

Popular child actor Shivansh Kotia who gained popularity after playing the role of Naksh Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now a young man of age 16. The little boy who starred as Naitik and Akshara’s son played by Karan Mehra and Hina Khan recently revealed that he has completed his tenth grade. The child actor seen in movies like Krrish 3, English Vinglish among others looked dapper in a black suit which he wore during his virtual farewell. He had gone for an all-black look and had worn a black shirt, black bow tie and black shoes to complete his look. The only thing that he had done to break the monotony of his all-black look was sporting a red pocket square.

The child actor who played the role of Late Sridevi’s son in English Vinglish has also shared pictures of his 16th birthday which he celebrated on May 1. From the carousel of images, one can easily conclude that theme of his birthday party was blue. The birthday boy himself had worn a light blue polo t-shirt. The room where he posed was filled with blue balloon decorations. He can be seen posing against a backdrop that reads ‘Happy Birthday’. On a closer look, a blue ‘birthday boy’ balloon can also be spotted. There is a table in front of Shivansh on which pizza boxes, his birthday gifts and a cake can be seen. The table has been decorated with a ’16’ balloon. He celebrated his special day with his family including his parents and sister Navika. For the unversed, Navika Kotia too has acted as a child.

The young man’s profile is filled with pictures of himself, his family and friends. He has also shared some throwback snippets of his work for his virtual family.

Shivansh had recently shared a clipping from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, to reminisce his fun times on shoot.

