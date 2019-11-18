Bachchan Family Celebrates Aaradhya's Birthday, Aamir Khan Reveals First Look of Laal Singh Chaddha

Like every year, the Bachchan family, this time too, hosted a grand bash on Aaradhya's birthday. From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh, several stars along with their kids attended Aaradhya's 8th birthday party, which was held in Mumbai on Saturday.

An official first look poster of Aamir Khan from Laal Singh Chaddha, the Bollywood remake of Forrest Gump, was revealed on Monday. There were leaked pics from the sets of the Advait Chandan directorial earlier in the week that had Aamir wearing a turban and thick beard and the first look poster is along the same lines.

The trailer of the upcoming comedy film Good Newwz was launched today. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, who are seen fighting over baby issues. The comedy drama is scheduled to release on December 27.

Actor Kamal Haasan has completed 60 years in Indian cinema. On the occasion, the South Indian film industry's most influential celebrities came together to honour the actor in an event called Ungal Naan and superstar Rajinikanth was one of them. The veteran actor gave a heartfelt speech for Haasan and showered him with praise.

Nayanthara is a popular actress in South India, primarily appearing in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. Born as Diana Mariam Kurian, the Bigil actress turned 34 on November 18. Nayanthara is also very active on social media and keeps her fans hooked to her Instagram profile with some gorgeous posts. On her birthday, here are five best pictures from her profile.

