Bachchan Family Takes Agastya Nanda On Trip Down Memory Lane As He Turns 21

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda turned 21 today. And, the Bachchan family wished him in on social media in the most adorable way possible. Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya’s uncle, shared a throwback picture of the birthday boy to mark the day. In the picture, Agastya is seen wearing a sherwani and a saffron turban, along with bundles of innocence in his eyes.

In the caption, Junior Bachchan wrote, “Happy 21st Birthday, Agastya. You have grown to become a fine, loving, responsible, protective, and caring man. You are officially an adult now. Kindly stop taking mamu’s shoes and clothes and buy your own.” Abhishek ended the humorous caption with a “Love You.”

Agastya's mum Shweta Bachchan-Nanda also shared a picture dipped in nostalgia to mark the happy day. Sharing the snap, Shweta, in the caption, wrote, “Happy 21 Son,” and adorned the caption with a heart.

Next in line to take Agastya on a trip down memory lane was his sister Navya Nanda. The caption accompanying the cute picture read, “21 years of you bursting into my room, staring at me in silence, and then leaving.” The caption perfectly described how lovely relationships are between brothers and sisters, and many netizens instantly related to it.

Although there are no concrete announcements, the rumour mill has it that Agastya Nanda is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut through Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of the popular 1960s comic, Archies, with the lead character being played by Agastya. The movie is touted as one of the biggest launch pads as the cast also includes Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan. Khushi Kapoor is also part of the project.

