This BTS Photo of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon from Bachchan Pandey Set Goes Viral

The team of Bachchan Pandey is currently in Jaisalmer where the shooting of the film is underway. The movie shoot is in full swing and will continue till March this year. The entire crew is expected to film at locations like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot in Rajasthan. A behind-the-scenes picture featuring the film’s lead actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon has surfaced online. The stars were clicked with staff and students of MBN School. The picture has been widely circulated across social media platforms.

Kriti also shared a few stunning pictures from the sets of the film. She posted a black and white photograph of looking at herself in a mirror, where she can be seen fixing her long tresses, giving final touches before the camera starts rolling. Kriti, who is playing the role of a journalist aspiring to be a director, revealed her character's name is Myra.

The actress has been sharing several snippets from the sets of the forthcoming film since the shooting started. The 30-year-old actor was also seen chilling with the film’s producer Sajid Nadiadwala in one of the images.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the principal filming started in Jaisalmer on January 6, this year. Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, in the film. He will be seen in a never seen before avatar. In addition to Akshay and Kriti, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. The film is based on an original script by Kuttanda and Samji.