Bachchans Come Together for Shweta Nanda’s Fashion Label Launch in Rare Single Frame. See photos
See the inside photos of the Bachchans and the Nandas at the launch of Shweta Bachchan Nanda's fashion label MxS.
The Bachchans and the Nandas at the launch of Shweta Bachchan Nanda's fashion label MxS in Mumbai on Saturday. (Image: Instagram/Amitabh Bachchan)
The Bachchans and the Nandas came out in full force on Saturday to cheer for Shweta Bachchan Nanda, as she launched her own fashion label MxS in Mumbai.
Though it’s rare to see all of them in the same frame, but Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed candidly for several photographs with the star of the day, Shweta, her husband Nikhil Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.
The Bachchans took to Instagram to share moments from the joyous occasion. Big B shared two images, one with the entire family and another of Shweta warmly hugging him. He captioned the family portrait: “Proud of you Shweta and all those that put together #mxsworld”
Abhishek shared a close-up shot of Shweta from the event and wrote alongside: “Style personified! When you do something of your own and by your self, that's a huge achievement. Well done Shwetdi for the launch of @mxsworldand congratulations @monishajaising. May MxS be the hugest success. So, so proud of you. Love you. #GirlPower #BigSis.”
Aishwarya, meanwhile, posted a black-and-white image of herself with Abhishek sporting a hoodie from the MxS collection with ‘Girlpower’ written on it.
Several other celebs, including Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Tina Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, were also in attendance.
MxS is Shweta’s joint venture with noted designer Monisha Jaising. Complimenting Shweta on her achievement, Amitabh had tweeted a poem on Friday: “Yeh garv hai mera, beti betiyaan jab ubhar kar aati hain, apne dum par kuch kar ke humein dikhaati hain, motiyon se piroyi hui yeh mala, aise karna gehna yeh anmol hai, issey surakshit rakhna.”
T 2118 - https://t.co/F8r8t68hzf— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 31, 2018
ये गर्व है मेरा , बेटी बेटियाँ जब उभर कर आती हैं ,
अपने दम पर कुछ करके हमें दिखाती हैं ,
मोतियों से पिरोयी हुई ये माला ; ऐसे करना
गहना अनमोल है , इसे सुरक्षित रखना
~ab
Photogallery
