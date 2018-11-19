Bachchans, Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol, Others Attend Aaradhya’s Birthday Party; See Pics
A sneak peek inside Aaradhya Bachchan’s star-studded birthday bash.
The Bachchan family celebrating Aaradhya’s 7th birthday. (Image: Instagram/Aiswharya Rai Bachchan)
The celebrity attendees included Shilpa Shetty, her son Viaan, Esha Deol, her daughter Radhya, Farah Khan, her son Czar Kunder, Tara Sharma, her two sons, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan with his nanny (his parents were in New York at the time) and Karan Johar’s daughter Roohi. All of the Bachchans—Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Shweta—and Aaradhya’s grandmother Vrinda Rai were also present to celebrate the youngest Bachchan’s big day.
Amitabh and Aishwarya posted images from the party on their Instagram. Sharing a photo in which he is protectively holding Aaradhya, Amitabh wrote, “Woooop !! जन्म दिवस की ढेरों बधाईयॉं , ढेरों प्यार , ढेरों आशीर्वाद !!
अाराधया तुम अराधय हो !!!❤️.”
Aishwarya shared two group photos of Aaradhaya and her birthday cake, which was a huge rainbow-coloured bake with several unicorns on it. “HAPPY 7th my darling Aaradhya,” she captioned one.
“LOVE YOU ETERNALLY AARADHYA ✨Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious 7✨,” she wrote alongside the other.
On Friday, Abhishek wished Aaradhya in the most heartwarming way by sharing an adorable sketch of him with Aishwarya and her, hand-drawn by an Indonesian illustrator, Fifi Y Fitrida. “Happy birthday little princess! You are the pride and joy of the family. I pray you remain the ever smiling, innocent and loving girl that you are. Love you with all my heart,” he captioned it.
However, one post wasn’t enough for the Manmarziyaan actor. He shared another photo of Aishwarya and Aaradhya and wrote an appreciation post for his beautiful wife: “My beauties. A child's birthday cannot be complete without appreciating her mother. For giving birth to her, For loving her, taking care of her and basically just being a Wonder Woman! To the Mrs.- thank you for giving me the greatest gift ever.... Our daughter! And to my Angel- Happy Birthday again, Aaradhya.”
View this post on Instagram
My beauties. A child's birthday cannot be complete without appreciating her mother. For giving birth to her, For loving her, taking care of her and basically just being a Wonder Woman! To the Mrs.- thank you for giving me the greatest gift ever.... Our daughter! And to my Angel- Happy Birthday again, Aaradhya. @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
Other celebs also shared images from the bash. Check them out here:
View this post on Instagram
The customary yearly #birthday photograph for posterity How time flies wishing Aaradhya a very Happy belated birthday , you always make it sooo much fun for the kids @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and @bachchan,you earned the extra calories Bhaiyyu with all the dancing you did with the kids @amitabhbachchan was sooo happy you could bless my son today, your #energy is incredible! #celebrations #memories #birthdayparty #happiness #friends #celebration #gratitude #kids #growinguptoofast
View this post on Instagram
You are such a trooper @bachchan ..only you could make the #birdiedance look so cool You worked very hard today .. You are one of the sweetest, kindest and nicest souls I know.. Wishing you and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb all the happiness always Stay cool #friendsforever #cool #rockstar #memories #celebration #instabirthday
View this post on Instagram
It was clearly a #super party and in this picture of us I look like I am standing in the path of a #superhero ‘s #super beam haaha what say? A huge happy super #seventh again Aaradhya and thanks Ash @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and @bachchan for a super time ❤️ #supercalifragilisticespialidocious Have a super evening all
