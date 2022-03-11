Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar Drops Teaser of Romantic Melody ‘Heer Raanjhana’

After piquing the curiosity of his fans by dropping Bewafa, Meri Jaan Meri Jaan and Maar Khayega from his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday dropped the teaser of romantic number Heer Ranjhana.

Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old star shared a glimpse from the song. The short clip starts with a picture that reads, “Heer Raanjahana ki bhaukaal jodi,” It continues to show Akshay aka Bachchhan Paandey romancing Jacqueline’s Myra. The two are seen enjoying their time amid a fare.

Akshay captioned the post in Hindi, as he wrote, “Laila Majnu aur Heer Ranjha ki sirf kahaniya suni hai ab #BachchhanPaandey ki bhaukaal love story dekho! #HeerRaanjhana Song Out Tomorrow at 12 PM.”

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and dropped red heart, and fire emoticons, as they liked the upcoming romantic song from the film. While one fan wrote, “Nice song," another wrote, “#newone."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the trailer of Bachchhan Paandey has already been released. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars a talented ensemble cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.

The there-minute-forty-one-second trailer sees Kriti’s Myra and Arshad’s Vishu discussing on making a biopic on Bachchhan Paandey, which leads to him introducing all the lead characters. The next shot showcases the dry and deserted lands of Bhagwa, where resides the menacing one eyed gangster Bachchhan Paandey, and his team. Next, Bachchhan shows up on screen saying “to maintain swag, it is important to create fear,"and ruthlessly killing people coming his way.

As Myra and Arshad start to document the film, they find themselves landing in trouble in between the goons. While recording Bachchhan telling his story, she finds out that Paandey likes to kill people for ‘fun’ and he even killed his girlfriend (Jacqueline Fernandez). As the trailer comes to end, it shows Myra and Vishu, on their knees begging for their lives, and then Bachchhan moving in their direction to kill one of the two. The trailer ends with a ferocious Bachchhan saying, “ Not Bhai I am known as Godfather.” The gripping trailer promises a roller coaster ride to the viewers.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey will be released in theatres on March 18, 2022.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.