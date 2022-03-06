Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar Promises to Mend Broken Hearts with Upcoming Song ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’

Megastar Akshay Kumar left his fans excited when he dropped the trailer of his much anticipated action-thriller Bachhan Paandey. Piquing the curiosity of his fans furthermore, Akshay Kumar on Sunday dropped the teaser of the upcoming song of the film ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa.’ The song will be released on Monday, February 7 at 11:10 am.

The 54-year-old star took to Instagram and shared an intriguing clip from the new song. Touted as a number meant to mend the broken hearts, Akshay is seen shaking a leg on Saare Bolo Bewafa. The fifteen-second teaser sees Akshay as he crashes into a wedding, that has lots of police officers as guests. The bride and groom too get shocked to see the one-eyed goon, who starts to dance along with his gang of goons to the tunes of the song. The song seems to be a quirky upbeat number, meant for the heartbroken. Earlier, Akshay had dropped two songs from the film titled Meri Jaan Meri Jaan, and Maar Khaayega.

Taking to the captions, Akshay wrote, “To mend the broken hearts, energy filled song is coming tomorrow. Toh Ab #SaareBoloBewafa, song out tomorrow!#BachchhanPaandey.”

Meanwhile, the trailer of Bachchhan Paandey has already been released. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars a talented ensemble cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.

The there-minute-forty-one-second trailer sees Kriti’s Myra and Arshad’s Vishu discussing on making a biopic on Bachchhan Paandey, which leads to him introducing all the lead characters. The next shot showcases the dry and deserted lands of Bhagwa, where resides the menacing one eyed gangster Bachchhan Paandey, and his team. Next, Bachchhan shows up on screen saying “to maintain swag, it is important to create fear,"and ruthlessly killing people coming his way.

As Myra and Arshad start to document the film, they find themselves landing in trouble in between the goons. While recording Bachchhan telling his story, she finds out that Paandey likes to kill people for ‘fun’ and he even killed his girlfriend (Jacqueline Fernandez). As the trailer comes to end, it shows Myra and Vishu, on their knees begging for their lives, and then Bachchhan moving in their direction to kill one of the two. The trailer ends with a ferocious Bachchhan saying, “ Not Bhai I am known as Godfather.” The gripping trailer promises a roller coaster ride to the viewers.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey will be released in theatres on March 18, 2022.

